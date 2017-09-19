See First Trailer for 'George Michael: Freedom' Documentary

Showtime has shared the first trailer for their upcoming documentary George Michael: Freedom. The late singer himself provided narration for the film, which serves as his final work.



Through unseen archival and private home footage, as well as Michael's own anecdotes, the documentary focuses on Michael's entire career but especially the height of his fame leading up the release of 1990's Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1.

The documentary will also provide a first-person account of Michael's historic and lengthy legal battle with Sony Music.

Michael was heavily involved with the making of the film at the time of his December 2016 death, with the singer listed as co-director alongside David Austin.

George Michael: Freedom, which premieres October 21st on Showtime, also features interviews with artists like Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Mark Ronson, Mary J. Blige and Oasis' Liam Gallagher as well as all five supermodels seen in the "Freedom '90" video: Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington, Linda Evangelista and Tatjana Patitz.