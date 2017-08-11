See Fiona Apple's Heartfelt Video to 'Hero' Sinead O'Connor

Fiona Apple recorded a heartfelt video message to her "hero" Sinead O'Connor, just days after the Irish singer posted her own video detailing her mental illness battle and thoughts of suicide.

"I want you to know that you are my hero as well," Apple said. "I just saw the video of you and I don't want you to feel like that. I don’t want you to feel like that. You've given so much. And I wish I could be there. I wish I could be of some use to you… I'm your friend, that's all I want to say, and you're my hero."

On the same YouTube account, Apple posted a video of O'Connor's performance at the 1989 Grammy Awards.

On August 3rd, O'Connor posted a troubling 12-minute video, recorded in a New Jersey motel room, to social media.

"There's absolutely nobody in my life except my doctor, my psychiatrist – the sweetest man on earth, who says I'm his hero – and that's about the only thing keeping me alive at the moment ... And that's kind of pathetic," the singer, who was briefly "missing suicidal" in 2016, said in the video.

A recently-posted note on O'Connor's Facebook assured fans that she was "safe, and she is not suicidal."