Watch Fifth Harmony's Vibrant 'He Like That' Performance on 'Kimmel'

Fifth Harmony lit up Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a soulful version of their hit "He Like That."

The group recruited a live drummer, guitarist and keyboardist for the performance, adding extra muscle to the reggae-infused single. The quartet strode across the stage in matching pink outfits and boots, as a video screen flashed colorful static and clips of their faces.

"He Like That" is the second single from Fifth Harmony's self-titled third LP, following "Down." The pop-R&B act promoted the album last month on The Late Late Show, joining James Corden for a goofy game of "Flinch," where they attempted to not spill martinis as the host fired fruit at them. They also performed "He Like That" on the show, joined by a crew of handsy back-up dancers.

Fifth Harmony recently issued a glamorous video for "Deliver," which features the vocalists decked out in black gowns and diamond jewelry.