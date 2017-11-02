See Fifth Harmony Surprise Sam Smith on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Sam Smith and James Corden crooned heartbroken ballads during the latest episode of "Carpool Karaoke." At the end of the segment, Corden surprised Smith – a committed Fifth Harmony fan – by inviting members of the pop quartet into the car to revisit their old hit "Work From Home."

This installment of "Carpool Karaoke" was different because Smith kept to a strict regimen of his own tunes: "Too Good at Goodbye," "Lay Me Down," "Money on My Mind," "Stay With Me" and "Pray."

While part of the fun of "Carpool Karaoke" is seeing Corden try to out-belt his guest, the singing on this installment was unusually somber, with Smith and Corden paying extra attention to intricate vocal detail. Usually Corden and his guest scream along to songs in unison, but with Smith in the car, The Late Late Show-host often focused on harmonizing. Impressively, during "Lay Me Down," he opted to take the high part.

The between-song banter was far sillier than the singing itself. After revisiting Smith's breakout hit, "Stay With Me," Corden asked, "Are you that bad at a one night stand?" "I used to be awful," the singer quipped. "Now I'm fucking great." Smith also talked about the discombobulation of meeting actors in person – "They always look huge on screen, but then you meet them and they're tiny" – and joked about his fantasy wedding: "I want a funeral for my single self before [it]."

Smith suggested that Fifth Harmony's "Work From Home" would play an integral part in his future wedding ceremony. "'Work From Home' – I listen to every time before I go out; I think it's my wedding song," he said. "I want to walk down the aisle to it in heels." Moments later, Corden pulled over and the four members of Fifth Harmony hopped in the car. The sequence came to an end with a group sing-along to "Work From Home." "This is my dream," Smith said.

Smith's new album, The Thrill of It All, is out Friday.