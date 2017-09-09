See Fifth Harmony Go Glam in Surprise 'Deliver' Video

Fifth Harmony dropped their surprise new video "Deliver" Friday, the latest visual from the now-quartet's self-titled album.

"Surprise, Harmonizers! We wanted to DELIVER something special as a thank you for your incredible support," Fifth Harmony tweeted to fans before the David Camarena-directed video's premiere.

"Deliver" sees the four Fifth Harmony members in full-on glam mode as they wear matching black gowns, gloves and assorted diamond jewelry to perform the single like girl groups of decades' past.

The new video follows previous Fifth Harmony visuals for "Down," "He Like That" and "Angel." The album opened up at Number Four on the Billboard 200 following its August 25th release, matching the group's peak with 2016's 7/27, their final album with ex-member Camila Cabello.

Fifth Harmony also performed "Down" and "Angel" at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, one of the best moments from this year's event.