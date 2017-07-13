Watch Feist Rumble 'West Side Story'-Style in Intense 'Century' Video

Feist duels her doppelgänger beneath a bridge in the captivating new video for "Century." The song appears on her most recent album, Pleasure. The clip also features a cameo from former Pulp singer, Jarvis Cocker.

The Scott Cudmore-directed clip recalls the Jets vs. Sharks rumbles in West Side Story, with Feist and her lookalike circling each other and singing the "Century" lyrics like jabs. Eventually, two rival crews converge around them, pumping their shoulders and snapping their fingers menacingly until a full brawl breaks out. In the middle of the big closing dance routine, Cocker appears in a black turtle neck, reciting a poem about time.

Along with releasing the "Century" video, Feist's Pleasure was shortlisted for Canada's prestigious Polaris Music Prize Tuesday. Other nominees include Leonard Cohen, BadBadNotGood and Tanya Tagaq. Feist previously won the Polaris Prize for her 2011 album, Metals.

Feist will continue touring in support of Pleasure this summer, with a European run scheduled through August. On September 28th, she'll kick off a short trek through Calgary, Vancouver, Seattle and Portland.

