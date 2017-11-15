Fall Out Boy throw a Dia de los Muertos-inspired, carnival-like party in the video for "Hold Me Tight or Don't," surrounded by women with sugar skull face paint and other revelers of the Mexican holiday. The single is from their upcoming album, Mania.

Originally due out in September, Mania was postponed until January 19th, 2018 as the band opted to continue working on the LP, which features the EDM-anchored first single "Young and Menace." The track debuted in April.

"It feels like every once in awhile, you've gotta do a hard restart that clears the cache and erases the hard drive. I think that's what "Young and Menace" was – a big palette cleanse," Pete Wentz told Rolling Stone.



"I think it gave us the space to create something brand new. The world can be a big lonely place, especially for kids who are trying to figure themselves out. I think sometimes we can forget that ... that's who Mania is meant to speak to. That's who I want to reach."

Wentz added that "Young & Menace" would be the only song on Mania that "sounds vaguely like a kitten chasing a laser around." Previous Mania singles also include "Champion" and "The Last of the Real Ones."