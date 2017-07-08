See Eric B & Rakim Reunite for 'Paid in Full' Anniversary Concert

Legendary rap duo Eric B & Rakim reunited Friday night at Harlem's Apollo Theater to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their landmark LP Paid in Full. The concert marked the first time in 20 years that the rapper and the DJ performed together onstage.

The pair delivered Paid in Full in its entirety for the performance, including "I Ain't No Joke," "My Melody" and "I Know You Got Soul."

In addition to the duo's reunion, the concert featured artists like EPMD, Main Source, Flavor Flav, Ma$e, Ice-T, Roxanne Shante, Maino, T La Rock and many more paying tribute to Eric B. and Rakim and their Paid in Full, which was released on July 7th, 1987.

In October 2016, Eric B teased that a full-scale reunion with Rakim was in the works, with a tour and album reissues part of the plan. However, the reunion has so far only yielded the one-off Apollo Theater concert.

"All too often we embrace our icons only after it's too late," Eric B.'s rep, Louis "Uncle Louie" Gregory, told Rolling Stone at the time. "By having such an important group come together now, it's an opportunity for parents and their kids to go to a show together and see music that created the foundation for what many of today's artists were built upon."







