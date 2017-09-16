See Eddie Vedder Busk Outside Wrigley Field After Cubs Game

Pearl Jam singer and diehard Cubs fan Eddie Vedder joined a pair of street musicians for an impromptu jam outside Chicago's Wrigley Field following the Cubs' Friday night game.

According to ChiCitySports, Vedder happened upon the buskers – a drummer and guitarist – as he exited the stadium on Waveland Avenue and borrowed the guitar to jam out to Pearl Jam's "Corduroy" with the drummer.

As evidenced by video from outside Wrigley, most passersby didn't realize what they were witnessing, while a lucky few managed to capture the impromptu performance to share on social media.

In October 2016, following the Cubs' Game 4 World Series loss in Chicago, Vedder performed "The Weight" with guitarist Derek Trucks and Bill Murray at a postgame party outside Wrigley Field, the site of the upcoming Pearl Jam concert film Let's Play Two.



Earlier this week in Chicago, Vedder made several onstage appearances during Pete Townshend's Classic Quadrophenia show at the Rosemont Theatre, with the Pearl Jam singer taking part in several songs throughout the night, including "The Real Me," "I'm One," "Drowned" and the finale "Love Reign O'er Me."









