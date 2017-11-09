See Ed Sheeran Confess His Love on Romantic Ski Trip in 'Perfect' Video

Ed Sheeran gets plastered, sings karaoke and confesses his love on a skiing vacation in the new video for "Perfect."

"Perfect" takes cues from a previous Sheeran hit, "Thinking Out Loud," as the singer borrows the template of old soul ballads and uses that as a platform for expressions of undying love. The Jason Koenig-directed clip is set in a snowy, picturesque ski resort in Austria where Sheeran vacations with his love interest, the actress Zoey Deutch, and a few friends. The friends soon disappear, ceding the spotlight to the lovers. The couple dance in the snow and adopts a kitten as the video ends with a kiss.

"Perfect" is the fourth single from Sheeran's ÷ album, the follow-up to "Galway Girl," which climbed to Number Two in the U.K. but failed to crack the Top 40 Stateside. "Perfect" is doing better: It rose to Number Ten on the Hot 100 last week before falling to Number 11 this week.

Sheeran was recently forced to cancel multiple shows in Asia due to injuries suffered in a bicycle accident.