See DJ Khaled's 'On Everything' With Rick Ross, Big Sean, Travis Scott

DJ Khaled recruits Travis Scott, Big Sean and Rick Ross for his new video for "On Everything," the latest single off the producer's all-star LP Grateful.
The video finds Khaled and the three rappers delivering the track from within a luxurious, heavily guarded compound that's adorned with thrones, stained glass windows and a pair of pet tigers on chains.
"On Everything" initially appears plot-less until the closing 30 seconds, where an armed gang raid the compound Scarface-style while an unaware Khaled listens to his headphones. The video concludes with an ominous "To Be Continued."
"On Everything" follows Khaled's big budget videos for "I'm the One," co-starring Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and Migos and the Santana-sampling "Wild Thoughts" video with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.