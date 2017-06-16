See DJ Khaled, Rihanna, Bryson Tiller in Sultry 'Wild Thoughts' Video

DJ Khaled launched another warm-weather-friendly single on Friday, releasing the new video for "Wild Thoughts," which includes sensual verses from Rihanna and Bryson Tiller alongside a sample of Carlos Santana's old summer hit "Maria Maria."

The impeccable instrumental from Santana, a mix of funk bass and tasteful acoustic guitar filigree, is untouched in "Wild Thoughts." Taking inspiration from the humid beat, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller trade lusty fantasies. "I hope you know I'm for the takin'/ You know this cookie's for the baking," sings Rihanna. Tiller's response: "I treat you like a lady/ Fuck you 'til you're burned out – cremation."

In the clip, Khaled and Rihanna strut around a sweaty dance party with artful romantic lighting. The festive shots are interspersed with scenes of each singer alone in a hotel room: Rihanna dances and keeps herself entertained, while Tiller broods and stares out the window. Khaled saves the best for last, displaying his fancy footwork on the dance floor as the clip comes to a close.

"Wild Thoughts," co-written by PARTYNEXTDOOR, follows the recently released "I'm the One," which is currently at No. 3 on the Hot 100, and "To the Max," which debuted this week at No. 53 on the Hot 100. These will appear along with "Wild Thoughts" – back to back to back, forming a murderer's row of hits – on Khaled's upcoming 10th album, Grateful. The LP is set for a June 23rd release.