Dhani Harrison Imagines Bleak Future in 'All About Waiting' Video

Hurricanes wreak havoc, forest fires burn and the polar ice caps melt in the new video for Dhani Harrison's "All About Waiting." The song appeared on his recently released debut album, IN///PARALLEL.



The animated clip centers on a character who works in a lab specializing in genetic manipulation. She starts to doubt the benefits of her research and suffers from a myriad of health issues – nosebleeds, vomiting. At the end of the video, she is replaced by an identical character, as if she is an expendable replicant from the world of Blade Runner. In the clip's final shot, the woman hurtles to her death from the top of her office building while Harrison's hard-driving, relentlessly melodic guitar rock zips through the background.

The video's bleakness is no accident. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Harrison said that current events were the inspiration for a number of songs on IN///PARALLEL, inluding "All About Waiting." "Everyone's more disconnected than we've ever been before," he noted. "…News stories have a life of, what, a day now? The feed is just continuous. People just forget about stuff because the next day there's something equally bad or terrible or fearful or wonderful that you're missing out on."



Harrison will tour the U.S. in support of IN///PARALLEL starting November 6th.