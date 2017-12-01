See Demi Lovato's Heartbreaking 'Tell Me You Love Me' Video

Demi Lovato's wedding day turns into a nightmare in the singer's new video for "Tell Me You Love Me," co-starring Grey's Anatomy actor Jesse Williams.

Related Demi Lovato Talks Mental Health, Hillary Clinton, 'Barney' Role and More The pop star on anger management, singing the national anthem before Mayfield vs. McGregor and the truth behind "Daddy Issues"

The first two minutes of the Mark Pellington-directed video are dedicated to the couple's engagement as well as the jealousies that threaten to tear them apart before they even make it to the alter.

The song "Tell Me You Love Me" eventually kicks on during the extravagant wedding sequence where, after a few suspenseful moments, Williams' groom tells Lovato's bride he's not ready and leaves her at the alter to the shock of their family and friends.

"This song is one of my favorites which is why I named my album after it," Lovato said in a statement that accompanied the video.

"I not only love singing it but I think the underlying meaning is important for people to know. At the end of the day you have everything you need standing right in front of you. And that's yourself. Shooting this video was really fun too! We had a full on wedding and my best friends were even my bridesmaids and groomsmen. The locations were absolutely beautiful. It was perfect and I'm so excited to show everyone!"

Lovato and DJ Khaled will embark on a joint tour in 2018.