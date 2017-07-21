See David Gilmour Play Pink Floyd Hits in Pompeii Preview

Last year, David Gilmour returned to the ancient amphitheater in Pompeii, the site where he and Pink Floyd filmed their influential 1972 concert film, for two sold-out concerts. Now he's releasing his own concert film of his solo gig and putting it out on CD, LP and digital outlets on September 29th.

Related David Gilmour Talks Pompeii Return: 'It's a Place of Ghosts' Pink Floyd singer-guitarist, lyricist Polly Samson marvel at first concert at venue since legendary 1971 performance

A clip from the film shows a montage of Gilmour singing solo songs and performing Pink Floyd classics like "The Great Gig in the Sky," "Run Like Hell" and "Wish You Were Here" as lights dance around the amphitheater and fireworks erupt around its perimeter.

Live at Pompeii, which will first screen in 2,000 cinemas around the world on September 13th, finds the Pink Floyd singer performing hits from throughout the band's career – including "One of These Days," which is in the original Pink Floyd Pompeii film – as well as solo highlights concentrating on 2015's Rattle That Lock and 2006's On an Island. The gigs, which featured Gilmour and Pink Floyd's signature circular screen, lasers and pyrotechnics, were the first-ever performances since gladiator times in the amphitheater, which was built in 90 BC and demolished when the volcano Vesuvius erupted in AD 79 and covered the city.

Director Gavin Elder, who previously worked on Gilmour's "On an Island" and "Smile" videos, shot the singer's Live at Pompeii film in 4K and mixed together highlights from both concerts. It will be available on Blu-ray and DVD. The video releases also feature a "Pompeii Then and Now" documentary.

The concert album will be available as a two-CD set, where each disc runs 74 minutes. It will also be available as a four-LP set. The CD release will also be available as a deluxe box set with the Blu-ray, which includes a bonus Blu-ray with footage from Gilmour's performances in South America in 2015 and Wroclaw, Poland in 2016, as well as tour documentaries, a feature-length BBC doc, a photo booklet, Pompeii guide, postcards and a poster.

"It's a magical place," Gilmour told Rolling Stone of his Pompeii return backstage. "I was slightly overwhelmed yesterday when we came here for the first time. We came back here about 10 years ago, with our kids, to show them around the arena. ... But coming back yesterday and seeing the stage and everything, it was quite overwhelming really. It's a place of ghosts … in a friendly way."

Live at Pompeii CD Track List

Disc One:

1. "5 A.M."

2. "Rattle That Lock"

3. "Faces of Stone"

4. "What Do You Want From Me"

5. "The Blue"

6. "The Great Gig in the Sky"

7. "A Boat Lies Waiting"

8. "Wish You Were Here"

9. "Money"

10. "In Any Tongue"

11. "High Hopes"

12. "One of These Days"

Disc Two:

1. "Shine On You Crazy Diamond"

2. "Fat Old Sun"

3. "Coming Back to Life"

4. "On an Island"

5. "Today"

6. "Sorrow "

7. "Run Like Hell"

8. "Time / Breathe (In the Air) (Reprise)"

9. "Comfortably Numb"

The DVD and Blu-ray releases are the same, except that the second disc starts with "One of These Days." Both contain the documentary Pompeii Then and Now.

Live at Pompeii Deluxe CD-Blu-ray box set bonus disc contents:

South America December 2015 (Directed by Aubrey Powell)

"Astronomy Domine"

"Us and Them"

"Today"

"Time / Breathe (In the Air) (Reprise)"

"Comfortably Numb" (with Jon Carin on vocals)

Wroclaw, Poland June 2016 – with Orchestra (Directed by Aubrey Powell)

"5 A.M."

"Rattle That Lock "

"Dancing Right in Front of Me"

"The Girl in the Yellow Dress" (with Leszek Możdżer)

"In Any Tongue"

Documentaries

"Europe 2015" (directed by Gavin Elder)

"South America 2015" (directed by Gavin Elder)

"North America 2016" (directed by Gavin Elder)

"Europe 2016" (directed by Gavin Elder)

"David Gilmour: Wider Horizons" (BBC documentary)