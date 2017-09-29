See Dave Grohl's Over-the-Top Christopher Walken Impression

During a recent interview, Dave Grohl recalled the time that Foo Fighters played an episode of Saturday Night Live that Christopher Walken hosted – complete with an impression of the cult-icon actor.

Before Walken would introduce the group on the episode, which aired in February 2003, he checked in with Grohl to find out just how "Foo Fighters" was pronounced. "He asked us if the accent was on 'Foo' or 'Fighters," the singer recently told Radio X interviewer Chris Moyles. "And we know who he is. We know how he speaks. And we said, 'Uh, the accent is on "Fighters," actually.'"

Then Grohl puts on Walken's stilted Queens accent the way it was on the show: "Ladies and gentlemen, Foo Fightuhs," leading both Moyle and drummer Taylor Hawkins to laugh. "I knew that's what would happen," Grohl said. Moyle then convinced the singer to do another impression of how Walken inquired about the pronunciation in the first place.

A YouTube of Walken saying the name isn't quite as pronounced as Grohl's recollection, but it's still funny. The band went on to play "All My Life," off their 2002 LP One by One.





Foo Fighters recently put out their ninth studio album, Concrete and Gold, which they made with sometime Adele producer Greg Kurstin. Much like the band's Sonic Highways album, it features a number of high-profile guests, including Paul McCartney, Justin Timberlake, Boyz II Men's Shawn Stockman and saxophonist Dave Koz. It debuted at Number One last week.

The band will mark the release of the album with an extravaganza festival they've dubbed Cal Jam '17 in San Bernardino, California on October 7th. Other performers at the event include Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant, Liam Gallagher, the Kills, Royal Blood, Japandroids, Wolf Alice and Bob Mould.