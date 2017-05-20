Slipknot's Corey Taylor was among the artists to pay tribute to Chris Cornell at Rock on the Range, the Ohio festival where Soundgarden was scheduled to headline Friday before the singer's death. Festival organizers lpromised a "special tribute" to honor Cornell who replace the band's set.

Following a video tribute to Cornell that screened during what would have been Soundgarden's set, Taylor delivered a two-part tribute to Cornell, which included a rendition of "Hunger Strike," the Temple of the Dog classic that the Slipknot singer previously performed with Halestorm in July 2015.

Prior to "Hunger Strike," Taylor dedicated a cover of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here" to the late singer.

"We're gonna do our best to send some love upstairs [to Cornell]," Taylor told the crowd. Cornell died by suicide early Thursday morning following Soundgarden's concert in Detroit.

At the Rock on the Range kickoff party on Thursday night, Taylor's Stone Sour also played Soundgarden's "Outshined."

Other Cornell tributes at Rock on the Range included the reunited Live playing Audioslave's "I Am the Highway" during their set, while Bush performed a snippet of Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun."