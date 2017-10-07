See Coldplay, James Corden Sing Tom Petty's 'Free Fallin'' at Rose Bowl

Coldplay once again welcomed surprise guest James Corden onstage during their Rose Bowl concert in Pasadena, California and, for the second straight year, the band and the Late Late Show host paid tribute to a late rock icon: Following last year's "Nothing Compares 2 U," Corden joined Coldplay onstage for an acoustic cover of Tom Petty's "Free Fallin'."

Related Tom Petty's 50 Greatest Songs His hits have defined rock radio since the Seventies, and he never stopped writing great music. Here's the definitive guide to his best songs

Chris Martin and company previously teamed with R.E.M.'s Peter Buck to perform "Free Fallin'" at Coldplay's Monday night concert in Portland, which occurred just hours after news of Petty's fatal cardiac arrest.

Prior to "Free Fallin'," Martin told the crowd that all of the proceeds from the Rose Bowl concert as well as the band's Sunday night show in San Diego would go towards relief efforts for the devastating Mexican earthquake. Martin then introduced Corden, his "harmonizing brother-in-arms."

"He only sings with us when we're desperate and when we want to say 'Thank you' to 60,000 people at once," Martin said. Corden and Martin then shared vocals on the Mylo Xyloto track "Us Against the World":