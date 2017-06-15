Watch Chuck Berry's Charming Family Footage in 'Darlin'' Video

Chuck Berry's family photos and videos fill the poignant new video for "Darlin,'" a duet with his daughter Ingrid from the late guitarist's last record, Chuck.

The steady-swinging "Darlin'" is a sweet meditation on aging and fatherhood that finds Berry offering the cheeky opening line over intertwining piano and guitar, "Darlin', "Your father's growing older, each year/ Strands of gray are showing bolder, come here." Berry and Ingrid's vocals intertwine perfectly together on the song.

The video is packed with photographs and videos from various family functions – including a party with Berry in the middle of a conga line – as well as old performance footage and shots of father and daughter onstage together.

Along with Ingrid, Chuck also features guitar from Berry's two sons, Charles Berry, Jr. and Charles Berry III. Released in June, Chuck features songs recorded between 1991 and 2014 and marks Berry's first LP of studio material since 1979. Tom Morello, Nathaniel Rateliff, Gary Clark Jr. and the Blueberry Hill Band also feature on the record. Berry died in March at the age of 90.