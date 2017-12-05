See Chloe Kohanski's Fierce Cover of Blondie's 'Call Me' on 'The Voice'

Chloe Kohanski delivered an insistent, distortion-laden cover of Blondie's 1980 hit "Call Me" on The Voice on Monday night.

Kohanski's performance was like a battle between her husky voice and a thicket of guitars, which were aggressive and high in the mix. She displayed impressive range during the song's bridge, scraping low on "any time, any place" and flying up the scale moments later on "anywhere, any day." The singer ended the performance by issuing a series of hoarse, emotive cries and turning her back to the audience with a defiant twirl.

It's only the third week of The Voice's latest season, but Kohanski, who is on Blake Shelton's team, already appears to be a favorite in the competition. "Call Me" is her second cover of a meaty, throwback rock hit: Last week, Kohanski tackled Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart." When her version of that track went up for sale on iTunes following her performance, it went to Number One on the iTunes Songs Chart.