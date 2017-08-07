See Charli XCX, Halsey Sing Spice Girls' 'Wannabe' at Lollapalooza

Charli XCX brought out surprise guest and future tour mate Halsey during the singer's Lollapalooza set Sunday to stage a sing-along of Spice Girls' anthem "Wannabe." "You guys like girl power, right?" Charli XCX asked before the performance.

The "Boys" singer handled the first verse of the unexpected cover herself before introducing Halsey, who wasn't a scheduled performer at this year's Lollapalooza in Chicago. Together, the duo tackled the rest of the 1996 single, even busting out some of the British group's trademark dance moves.

The performance was also a preview of sorts for Halsey's upcoming tour in support of Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, which recruited Charli XCX (and PartyNextDoor) to serve as opening acts. That North American trek kicks off September 29th and runs through November 22nd.

Charli XCX recently released the guest-filled video for her new song "Boys," which features cameos by Jack Antonoff, Mac DeMarco, Joe Jonas, Vampire Weekend, Ty Dolla $ign and many more. "Boys" is the latest single off her upcoming official follow-up to 2014's Sucker and follows the arrival of March's Number 1 Angel mixtape.