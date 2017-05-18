See Chance the Rapper, Francis and the Lights' Quirky New Dance Video

Chance the Rapper joins Francis and the Lights for some light footwork in the gorgeous video for their remix of "May I Have This Dance." The original track appears on Francis and the Lights' 2016 LP, Farewell, Starlite!

The Jake Schreier-directed clip for "May I Have This Dance" serves as a follow-up to his 2016 video for Francis and the Lights' "Friends," which featured Bon Iver and Kanye West. Both are set in a simple studio space and feature endearing and simple choreography. The entire "May I Have This Dance" video was filmed in a single shot.

The clip opens on Francis Farewell Starlite shimmying alongside Chance, though as the camera pulls back it's revealed they're standing in front of a mirror and that Chance is alone. The rapper bops and twists exuberantly across a white platform. Francis returns to close out the clip with a spritely routine that matches the glistening "May I Have This Dance" chorus.

Chance the Rapper and Francis and the Lights previously collaborated on the Chicago MC's Coloring Book, with Francis reworking "Friends" into "Summer Friends."