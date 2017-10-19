See Cardi B's Swaggering 'Bodak Yellow' on 'Kimmel'

Cardi B performed her confident Number One hit "Bodak Yellow" with support from a phalanx of dancers on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday.



Related Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' Lands Historic Number One on Hot 100 'Love & Hip Hop' star becomes first solo female rapper since Lauryn Hill in 1998 to rule Hot 100

The rapper sauntered onstage clad entirely in pink as the ringing melody of "Bodak Yellow" blared through the Brooklyn Academy of Music, where Kimmel's show has set up shop this week. Cardi B delivered caustic couplets – "If I see you and I don't speak, that means I don't fuck with you/ I'm a boss, you a worker bitch, I make bloody moves" – with zeal. "If you're at home, turn those TVs up!" her DJ yelled.



"Bodak Yellow" climbed the Hot 100 quickly at the end of the summer, reaching Number One in the last week of September. This accomplishment made Cardi B the first female rapper to have a Number One by herself since Lauryn Hill in 1998. When "Bodak Yellow" stayed atop the chart for two more weeks, it became the longest-reigning Hot 100 Number One by a female rapper in history.

This week, "Bodak Yellow" was displaced from the Number One spot by Post Malone and 21 Savage's "Rockstar," though Cardi B's hit remains on top of the R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.