See Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams Sing 'Cuts Like a Knife' in Toronto

Bruce Springsteen performed Saturday night at 2017 Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto, where he was joined by Ontario's own Bryan Adams for a pair of tracks, Adams' "Cuts Like a Knife" and Springsteen's "Badlands."
On the latter song – which Adams learned prior to the show, he told the crowd – the two rockers traded verses on the Darkness on the Edge of Town classic before coming together on the chorus.
Springsteen and Adams previously played "Cuts Like a Knife" together seven years ago at a Rainforest Fund benefit concert in 2010, NJ Arts reports.
Springsteen's five-song set at the Invictus Games – the Paralympic multi-sport event spearheaded by Prince Harry – also included solo renditions of "Working on the Highway," "The Promised Land" and "Dancing in the Dark."
Adams also shared video of the two practicing "Cuts Like a Knife" backstage prior to the show. "What a moment to hang on to, thanks Bruce," Adams wrote:
Watch more fan-shot footage from Springsteen's Air Canada Centre show below: