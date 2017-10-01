See Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams Sing 'Cuts Like a Knife' in Toronto

Bruce Springsteen performed Saturday night at 2017 Invictus Games closing ceremony in Toronto, where he was joined by Ontario's own Bryan Adams for a pair of tracks, Adams' "Cuts Like a Knife" and Springsteen's "Badlands."

Related Bruce Springsteen Talks Throat Surgery, Depression, New Music Musician opens up about his troubled relationship with his father, family's history of mental illness ahead of new autobiography

On the latter song – which Adams learned prior to the show, he told the crowd – the two rockers traded verses on the Darkness on the Edge of Town classic before coming together on the chorus.

Springsteen and Adams previously played "Cuts Like a Knife" together seven years ago at a Rainforest Fund benefit concert in 2010, NJ Arts reports.

Springsteen's five-song set at the Invictus Games – the Paralympic multi-sport event spearheaded by Prince Harry – also included solo renditions of "Working on the Highway," "The Promised Land" and "Dancing in the Dark."

Adams also shared video of the two practicing "Cuts Like a Knife" backstage prior to the show. "What a moment to hang on to, thanks Bruce," Adams wrote:

Working on "cuts like a knife" backstage with @brucespringsteen just before we went out and sang it for real at the #invictusgames Toronto. What a moment to hang on to, thanks Bruce. A post shared by Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) on Oct 1, 2017 at 2:05am PDT

Watch more fan-shot footage from Springsteen's Air Canada Centre show below:



