U2's Bono delivered a smoky rendition of the Frank Sinatra classic "One for My Baby" with help from Coldplay's Chris Martin and Sean Penn on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The episode was devoted to (Red)'s efforts to raise money and awareness for the fight against AIDS.

Shot in black-and-white aside from a bright red martini glass to give the performance an old-time feel, Bono croons the 1943 standard to an uninterested bartender while sitting alone at an in-studio bar. The bartender eventually turns around, revealing Penn in the role.

After the second chorus, the performance goes full color as the camera pans to the song's piano player, Chris Martin, who then sings the next verse backed by a string section before Bono closes it out.

While Bono appeared on Sinatra's 1995 Duets album, the Irish singer and the legendary crooner collaborated on "I've Got You Under My Skin."

Bono also sat down for an interview on Kimmel's third annual (Red) show; the U2 singer is a co-founder of the organization that aims to eliminate AIDS in African countries.

"At (Red), we want to change the world and we want to have fun at the same time," Bono said, adding that while the organization got necessary medication into the hands of 21 million people, "there are still 400 babies born today who need not be born with the virus that were given to their mother in utero."

"We know how to fix this, we know how to stop this, and we're gonna stop it," Bono promised. "By 2020, we keep going, we really believe we can do it." To raise money for (Red), Bono launched an Omaze contest where the winner will get to play U2 in a round of mini-golf.







Barack Obama also recorded a video message in support of (Red) and their efforts to eliminate the AIDS virus in Africa.

"I know we live in a time where cable news and our Twitter feeds can make it feel like cynicism is everywhere, but when it comes to the fight against HIV/AIDS, there's some good news to share," Obama said. The former president offered a chance to pilot Air Force One and promised to share classified U.S. documents on aliens if viewers donated to the cause, although his offers were deemed unallowable by the government.



