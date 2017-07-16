See Bob Seger Join Eagles for 'Heartache Tonight' at Classic West

Bob Seger joined the Eagles to sing "Heartache Tonight" Saturday night at the band's Classic West gig at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, the Eagles' first full concert since the death of Glenn Frey in January 2016.

Frey's son Deacon Frey, who the Eagles enlisted in June to help fill his father's role for the Classic West show, contributed lead vocals to "Take It Easy," one of his father's signature songs, as well as "Peaceful Easy Feeling" and "Already Gone."

Prior to "Take It Easy," Don Henley told the Dodger Stadium crowd, "This one's for you, Glenn. You're in our hearts tonight and the music goes on," Forbes reports.

Country superstar Vince Gill also performed alongside the Eagles for the Classic West show, a two-night after that will continue Sunday night with Fleetwood Mac. In two weeks, both the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac will head to New York's Citi Field for the Classic East fest.

In a recent Rolling Stone interview, Gill talked about joining the Eagles, who had a huge impact on his style of country music.



"We all talk about our history in country music and we respect Merle Haggard and George Jones. And I mean no disrespect when I say this, but the Eagles had a bigger impact in that more people chose to emulate them," Gill said, adding he was a "great fit" for the band.

"You take any of the bands from the Eighties, Nineties or even solo artists, and you don't find many of them emulating George Jones or Merle Haggard. I find it interesting in that country music never embraced the Eagles, yet they had as profound an impact as anybody that's ever been in country music."

Gill, appropriately, sang lead vocals on "New Kid in Town," as well as "Lyin Eyes" and "Take It to the Limit":