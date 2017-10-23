See Bleachers Goof Off in 'I Miss Those Days' Tour Video

Bleachers have been touring steadily in support of the new album, Gone Now, which came out this past summer. The band will hit the road again in early November. To mark the occasion, they've released a "tour video" for "I Miss Those Days," showing Jack Antonoff singing and goofing around – throwing up his arms in a green room with his friends and urinating on a wall – all set to the song's spry horn section and springy rhythms.

On some of the headlining dates of the new tour, Antonoff will be supported by indie-pop artist Bishop Briggs and singer-songwriter Amy Shark, and on others, beginning next year, they will be supporting Pink in arenas around North America.

Additionally, the band will release an album version of their MTV Unplugged episode on November 10th. The band filmed the show, which featured appearances by Carly Rae Jepsen and Lorde, in Asbury Park, New Jersey's Stone Pony venue earlier this year. It is available to watch online, depending on your cable provider. The track list is below Bleachers' tour dates.

Bleachers North American Tour Dates



November 2 - F.M. Kirby Center @ Wilkes Barre, PA %

November 7 - Cain's Ballroom @ Tulsa, OK @ w/ Bishop Briggs

November 8 - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland @ Kansas City, MO *

November 10 - The Rave @ Milwaukee, WI *

November 11 - Riviera Theatre @ Chicago, IL *

November 12 - The Vic @ Chicago, IL *

November 14 - Phoenix Concert Theatre @ Toronto, ON *

November 16 - The Fillmore @ Philadelphia, PA *

November 17 - House of Blues @ Boston, MA *

November 18 - 9:30 Club @ Washington, D.C. *

November 20 - Terminal 5 @ New York, NY *

November 21 - Brooklyn Steel @ Brooklyn, NY *

November 28 - WEND Not So Acoustic Xmas @ Charlotte, NC

November 29 - 96X Winter Meltdown @ Norfolk, VA

December 1 - WXXJ’s The Big Ticket @ Jacksonville, FL

December 3 - 97X Next Big Thing @ Tampa, FL

December 11 - X107.5’s Holiday Havoc @ Las Vegas, NV

March 20 - Air Canada Centre @ Toronto, Canada #

March 21 - Air Canada Centre @ Toronto, Canada #

March 23 - Bell Centre @ Montreal, Canada #

March 25 - Little Caesar’s Arena @ Detroit, MI #

March 27 - KFC Yum! Center @ Louisville, KY #

March 28 - Quicken Loans Arena @ Cleveland, OH #

April 4 - Madison Square Garden @ New York, NY #

April 5 - Madison Square Garden @ New York, NY #

April 7 - PPG Paints Arena @ Pittsburgh, PA #

April 9 - TD Garden @ Boston, MA #

April 10 - TD Garden @ Boston, MA #

April 16 - Capital One Arena @ Washington, D.C. #

April 17 - Capital One Arena @ Washington, D.C. #



% With MisterWives, Bishop Briggs and Welshly Arms

* With Bishop Briggs and Amy Shark

# Supporting Pink

MTV Unplugged Track List

1. "Let's Get Married"

2. "All My Heroes"

3. "Everybody Lost Somebody"

4. "Rollercoaster"

5. "Goodmorning"

6. "Hate That you Know Me"

7. "Shadow" (feat. Carly Rae Jepsen)

8. "Don't Take The Money" (feat. Lorde)

9. "I Miss Those Days"

10. "Nothing Is U"

11. "I Wanna Get Better"