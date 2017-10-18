See Black Sabbath's Emotional 'Paranoid' From Final Concert

Black Sabbath perform the classic song "Paranoid" at their last concert ever in this clip from The End of the End, the concert film that documents the legendary heavy metal act's February 2017 concerts in Birmingham, England.

This sing-along performance of "Paranoid" marked Black Sabbath's final song onstage together, and following the song's fitting final lyric – "I tell you to enjoy life/ I wish I could but it's too late" – an emotional Ozzy Osbourne thanked the audience for decades of support.

"You are the fucking finest, the best. I love you all," Osbourne told the crowd at the Genting Arena. "Thank you, thank you, thank you."

Following its one-night-only theatrical release on September 28th, Black Sabbath's The End of the End will have a home release later this year in a variety of formats, including Blu-ray, vinyl and a collector's edition box set.