See Black Sabbath's Rousing 'Children of the Grave' Live Video

Black Sabbath stomp through "Children of the Grave" in a new clip from The End of the End, the upcoming documentary that captures the band's final performance at the 16,000-seat Genting Arena in Birmingham, U.K.

In the concert footage, Ozzy Osbourne sings about protest – "Revolution in their minds, the children start to march/ Against the world in which they have to live" – as pyrotechnics erupt behind him. Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler barrel through clipped, hard-nosed riffs. A shirtless Tommy Clufetos bashes away at his kit in place of original drummer Bill Ward.

"Children of the Grave" originally appeared on Master of Reality in 1971. In the decades since, that album has sold more than two million copies in the United States, according to the RIAA.

The End of the End takes fans behind the scenes of Black Sabbath's last concert, splicing together interviews, video from the band's performance and studio versions of some songs that were not played on the tour. The documentary screens at over 1,500 theaters for one night only on September 28th.

"To bring it all back home after all these years was pretty special," Black Sabbath said in a statement when they announced the film. "It was so hard to say goodbye to the fans, who've been incredibly loyal to us through the years. We never dreamed in the early days that we'd be here 49 years later doing our last show on our home turf."

"It's sad that it's the last tour," Osbourne added in an interview with Rolling Stone. "But this is the best fun I've ever had."