See Billy Corgan's Dreamlike Trailer for New Silent Film 'Pillbox'

As Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan readies the release of his upcoming solo LP, Ogilala (billed to William Patrick Corgan), he's also putting out a silent film, Pillbox, to accompany it. Next month, movie theaters in London, Los Angeles, Chicago and New York will screen the movie, which bears the slogan "No Hero Dies but Twice" on its poster. Corgan wrote and co-directed the film.

A one-minute teaser for Pillbox shows black-and-white footage of a soldier getting married around World War I and going off to fight. Amid newsreel footage, the solder cries and runs in a gas mask, as his wife worries about him at home. Color footage seems to depict an alternate fantasy universe, as people in wild facepaint fight and a little person guides the soldier in a blindfold toward the end of a cliff. Throughout it all, Corgan's voice is heard singing, "Life keeps running faster than your stars/And Cain isn't able to build a superstar," accompanied only by piano.

Corgan made the film with co-director Linda Strawberry, and it stars Harry Holmes, Rai Quartley, Anna Steers, Kalpana Pot, Hardeep Manak, Los Angela, Paul Seroka, Amelya Hensley and Ike Catcher.

Tickets for the screenings go on sale September 22nd at 11 a.m. PST with tickets available on Ogilala.com. People who attend the screenings will receive limited-edition posters.

Ogilala, which was produce by Rick Rubin, will come out October 13th, and Corgan will be embarking on a North American tour supporting it the next day.

Pillbox Screenings

October 5 - London, UK @ Royal Society of Arts *

October 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ Los Feliz Theatre +

October 11 - Chicago, IL @ Music Box Theatre #

October 12 - New York, NY @ Tribeca Screening Room #

*Appearance by Corgan

#Appearances by Corgan and co-director, Linda Strawberry

+Appearances by co-director, Linda Strawberry and select cast members