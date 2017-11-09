See Billy Corgan's Plaintive 'The Spaniards' Performance on 'Corden'

Billy Corgan performed a meditative version of "The Spaniards" on The Late Late Show on Wednesday. The song appeared last month on Corgan's second solo LP, Ogilala.

Corgan kept his eyes closed for the majority of the performance, concentrating fiercely on the sound of his own acoustic guitar. The verses of "The Spaniards" are full of dense language – "Through gails of spotless sunsets boon" – but the refrain is as simple as they come: "Take me as I am." After each hook, Corgan finger-picked a soft, precise guitar solo.

The stripped-down approach on The Late Late Show mirrored the style of Ogilala, which captures Corgan with guitar or piano and little else. Super-producer Rick Rubin encouraged Corgan to keep the record in that form. "I had no idea we'd do that," the singer told Rolling Stone, "but I really grew to love it. Rick has a special, almost spectral-like quality of getting to the heart of a song in a way that's really, really unique."