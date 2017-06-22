Danger Mouse and Run the Jewels' rapper El-P hop in the car with actor Ansel Elgort for a high-speed getaway in the new video for "Chase Me." The song appears in the upcoming film Baby Driver, with the video emulating the car chase scenes that anchor the film.

"Chase Me" loops a snappy breakbeat and flecks of crude guitar from Jon Spencer Blues Explosion's "Bellbottoms." The video adds a slew of percussive noises to the already battering tune: squealing breaks, the thunk of the accelerator pedal as it slams into the car frame, roaring engines, breaking windows and eruptions of gunfire. El-P, Killer Mike and Big Boi all show up to rap verses and look tough; their segments are interspersed with footage from the actual Baby Driver movie.

Baby Driver boasts a stacked cast – in addition to Elgort and small cameos from both Killer Mike and Big Boi, the film stars Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm and Eiza González. It's directed and written by Edgar Wright, the man behind the thriller-comedies Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz.

Run the Jewels are currently on tour, with stops scheduled at a series of summer festivals around the U.S. They recently extended the tour, adding five new shows in October and six across Europe in November.



The soundtrack for Baby Driver – heavy on soul and rock classics – comes out on Friday.