See Big Boi, Adam Levine Mess Around at Dry Cleaners in 'Mic Jack' Video

Big Boi and Adam Levine mess around at the dry cleaners in the Outkast rapper's new video for "Mic Jack," a single off his upcoming album Boomiverse.



In the video, Big Boi pick up his clothes at the dry cleaners but forgets his laundry ticket. This forces the attendant, played by the Maroon 5 singer, to dig through the supply of clothing and ask whether they belong to the rapper.

Every time Big Boi confronts a new garment, he's transported to an alternate reality where he's wearing those clothes: A white fur coat teleports the rapper to what looks like a space station, while an astronaut uniform has Big Boi floating in outer space. A preppy sweater transports the rapper to a normal domesticated life before a bevy of dancers burst in the family living room.

Boomiverse, Big Boi's first solo LP since 2012's Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors, is out June 16th, the rapper announced after he "murked" The Voice on Tuesday night by performing "Mic Jack" with Levine.