See Beyonce's Emotional Speech to Hurricane Harvey Evacuees

Beyoncé delivered an emotional speech to Hurricane Harvey evacuees Friday at Houston's St. John's Church.

"This today is a celebration of survival," Beyoncé told her hometown crowd. "Y'all are my family. Houston is my home. I thank God that y'all are safe, that your children are safe. The things that really matter are your health and your children, and your family and your life."

Beyoncé's Destiny's Child bandmate Michelle Williams and mother Tina Knowles joined the Lemonade singer, who previously pledged to aid Hurricane Harvey relief efforts through her BeyGood foundation.

"I just want to say that I'm home. This church is my home. I was maybe nine or 10 years old the first time I sat where my daughter's sitting. I sang my first solo here," Beyonce said before turning to her pastor Rudy Rasmus.

"I just want to thank you for lifting my family. For praying for me. And for being such an incredible example of what life and love is."

During her visit to St. John's Church, Beyonce also helped distribute food to those affected by the Houston that brought historic flooding to the Texas city and its neighboring areas.

Beyoncé was among a handful of celebrities – including Kevin Hart, Janet Jackson and Jennifer Garner – who visited evacuees at Houston-area shelters Friday, the Associated Press reports.

On September 12th, Beyoncé, Drake, Justin Bieber, Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney will be among the artists and celebrities appearing on the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief telethon, which airs at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox and NBC as well as stream live on social media.

