See Beyonce, Jay Z's Eye-Popping Photos From African-Themed Baby Shower

Beyoncé and Jay Z hosted a glamorous, African-themed baby shower on Saturday to celebrate the impending arrival of their twins. The event, dubbed "The Carter Push Party," was held at a private residence in Beverly Hills, Billboard reports. Beyoncé's former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams attended, along with Serena Williams, La La Anthony and Bey's mother, Tina Lawson.

Beyoncé and Lawson shared several party photos and videos on Instagram over the weekend. These include images of the Grammy winner, dressed in traditional African attire, proudly displaying her pregnancy with an elaborate design painted on her expanding belly; in two other black-and-white images, an affectionate Jay Z (also in traditional African garb) holds Beyoncé's stomach and hands.



The "Formation" singer – who has a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, with Jay Z – announced her pregnancy in February with another viral-friendly photo that became the most-liked in Instagram history. "We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two," she wrote, accompanying a picture of the singer shrouded in a green veil and kneeling in front of a flower arrangement.

The next day, Beyoncé unveiled more maternity pictures, including several underwater shots; since that big reveal, the superstar has, artfully and dutifully documented her pregnancy and maternity style via social media.

Earlier this month, the singer announced a collector's edition box set called How to Make Lemonade, including a 600-page hardcover book including photos from the making of acclaimed audiovisual LP, 2016's Lemonade.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 21, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

