See Axl Rose Sing 'Highway to Hell' With Billy Joel in Minneapolis

For the second time in three months, Axl Rose made a surprise appearance at a Billy Joel concert to perform a pair of tracks with the Piano Man.

Related Billy Joel on Self-Doubt, Trump and Finally Becoming Cool Joel, who is touring all summer, shares hard-won wisdom about fatherhood and marriage, and tries to make sense of being a stadium act

In May, the Guns N' Roses singer joined Joel at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium to sing AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" and Joel's "Big Shot," a feat the two artists repeated Friday night during Joel's concert at Minneapolis' Target Field.

While it makes sense for Rose, the substitute AC/DC singer, to deliver the band's 1979 classic, Joel has actually been performing "Highway to Hell" during his main set for years, with his roadie "Chainsaw" tackling lead vocals.



The Rose-Joel redux was thanks to some fortuitous timing: Guns N' Roses' latest North American leg of their Not in This Lifetime tour will bring the reunited rockers to Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday night.

Friday's concert also marked the 30th anniversary of Joel's infamous in-concert freakout during a Moscow gig in 1987.