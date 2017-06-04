See Ariana Grande's Emotional 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' in Manchester

Ariana Grande closed out her One Love Manchester benefit concert with an emotional rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," a tribute to the 22 people killed in the terror attack in the British city less than two weeks ago.

Near the end of the song, Grande became overcome with emotion and had to stop the performance before the cheers of the crowd powered her toward the finale of The Wizard of Oz classic.

Grande was fixture throughout the three-hour concert, performing alongside Cyrus, Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas, Mac Miller, Victoria Monet as well as her own hits.

According to the Red Cross U.K., the benefit concert raised over $9 million. "Well, the fantastic news is we've already raised around 7 million pounds [or around $9 million,]" chief executive Mike Adamson told the Associated Press. "And we expect to raise another one and half million pounds from ticket sales tonight and then further funding from the TV rights and merchandising. So, we're really looking to appeal that's going to move towards 10 million pounds."



The all-star One Love Manchester concert's second-to-last song featured many of the artists involved – Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams and more – joining Grande onstage for "One Last Time," with the artists clapping and cheering along to the My Everything song: