Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus teamed to cover Crowded House's "Don't Dream It's Over" at the One Love Manchester concert Saturday, an all-star benefit for the victims of the terror attack in the British city.

Related Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert: How and Where to Watch 'Dangerous Woman' singer will be joined by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay at June 4th show

The two pop singers previously performed the 1986 single as part of Cyrus' Happy Hippie Project, with Cyrus noting earlier in the concert that their collaboration was a key moment in their friendship.

"They come, they come / To build a wall between us / But we know they won't win," the singers proclaimed on the chorus, summing up the spirit of the concert.

The One Love Manchester concert also featured Grande performing alongside Black Eyed Peas ("Where Is The Love?"), Mac Miller ("The Way"), Victoria Monet ("Better Days") and a children's choir on "My Everything." Grande also sang a string of her own hits in her return to Manchester, less than two weeks after a terror attack outside her Manchester Arena concert killed 22 people.

"Tonight is all about love, am I right," Grande told the crowd of over 50,000 people at Old Trafford Cricket Grounds. "I think the kind of love we're displaying is the medicine the world needs right now."

Earlier in the evening, Cyrus sang "Happy" alongside Pharrell Williams.

The One Love Manchester concert also boasted performances by Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That, Imogen Heap, Niall Horan and many more.

Prior to Grande's appearances, her manager Scooter Braun delivered a powerful speech about why the singer returned to the city so soon after the terror attack: