See Arcade Fire Search for Aliens in 'Signs of Life' Video

Arcade Fire search for extraterrestrial life in their new video for "Signs of Life," the latest video off their upcoming LP Everything Now.



The video is The X Files meets Art Basel – Fox Mulder's trademark I Want to Believe poster makes a cameo – as two hip Miami investigators uncover actual proof of alien life in the form of video footage of Arcade Fire dancing in the desert.

The search for "signs of life" takes the agents on airboats and speed boats while the Everything Now track paces the action.

The "Signs of Life" video, directed by Miami art collective Borscht, is the latest Everything Now clip, following a pair of clips dedicated to "Creature Comfort" – the original video and its Pop-Up Video version – as well as the title track.

In addition to the "Signs of Life" video, Arcade Fire also finalized the track list for Everything Now, which features three occurrences of the title track:

Everything Now Track List

1. "Everything_Now (continued)"

2. "Everything Now"

3. "Signs of Life"

4. "Creature Comfort"

5. "Peter Pan'

6. "Chemistry"

7. "Infinite Content"

8. "Infinite_Content"

9. "Electric Blue"

10. "Good God Damn"

11. "Put Your Money on Me"

12. "We Don’t Deserve Love"

13. "Everything Now (continued)"