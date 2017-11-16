See A Perfect Circle's Cold, Stark Video for 'The Doomed'

A Perfect Circle continue their march towards releasing their first new album since 2004 with the somber, black-and-white video for "The Doomed."

"The Doomed" moves between drubbing, guitar-heavy verses and pensive, highly melodic yet utterly bleak hooks: "What of the pious, the pure of heart, the peaceful?" Maynard James Keenan wonders. "What of the meek, the mourning, and the merciful?" He sums up their grim fate in just two words: "All doomed."

The song's clip, directed by Jeremy Danger and Travis Shinn, is impressively unvarnished. Each band member spends time in front of the camera, usually alone; there are no backdrops, few effects and less movement; the musicians stare impassively into the lens or look away. This continues for close to five minutes. Sometimes the background shifts from white to black.

A Perfect Circle is currently touring North America; on Friday, they play the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh. When he band released "The Doomed," Keenan acknowledged in a statement that "a new release is long overdue." The band's fourth album, featuring production from Dave Sardy, is expected to arrive in 2018.