On the night of what would have been the Notorious B.I.G.'s 45th birthday, Sean "Diddy" Combs took to the Billboard Music Awards' stage to introduce Biggie's son CJ Wallace and to unveil the first official trailer from the forthcoming Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story. The documentary will air on June 25th via Apple Music.

The film stars Lil' Kim, Faith Evans, Mase, Mary J. Blige, Clive Davis, DMX and more artists. In the clip, artists and industry members reflect on Diddy's rise and his founding of Bad Boy Records.

"Puff had a vision," Blige says. Interspersed between others' reflections on Diddy, the man himself discusses his ambition and also Notorious B.I.G.'s death. Following news clips from the night he died, Diddy says. "Soon as the shots came off, everything came crashing down," he says. "You know, I died that night in that car."

Watch Combs introduce Biggie's son CJ Wallace at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, below: