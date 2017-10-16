Punk Veterans Screaming Females Preview New LP With 'Glass House' Video

Two years since the release of their volcanic LP, Rose Mountain, DIY champions Screaming Females resurface to announce their seventh full-length album, All At Once. Set for release on February 23rd, the album is a madcap collection of punk experimentations, brimming with the same primal energy and pop-friendly savvy of their previous releases. The album, available for pre-order, will include a bonus album of demos.

The group's thundering latest single, "Glass House," is a caustic reflection on making art in the digital age – and the ever-expanding list of artists' responsibilities (and internet-driven neuroses) in 2017. "Our shrinking world [is] crushed under a deluge of information, constant contact and social media sludge," explains guitarist-vocalist Marissa Paternoster. "It has narrowed my connection to reality in a way that I find rather upsetting."

Directed by Chris Gethard Show producer Kate Sweeney, the video sees the band members get slammed by potted plants – and they barely bat an eye.





Recorded in Seattle's London Bridge Studio and Red Room, the Screamales called in Rose Mountain producer Matt Bayles (Soundgarden, Mastodon) to help tease out the dynamism of the band's live improvisations, and encase them into one crisp, cohesive shell. In an unprecedented move for a staunchly three-piece rock band, synthesizers, wurlitzers and xylophones creep their way into the band's latest opus. Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty guest stars in "Soft Domination," stacking a second drum kit atop the mix.



"When you've been a band for 12 or 13 years, the resources can dry up and you just go back to what feels comfortable," says drummer Jarrett Dougherty. "The other option is that you develop stuff that a younger band would not have been able to do."

Screaming Females are currently touring the U.S. from now through November 1st, including a stop at The Fest 16 in Gainesville, Florida. The band has also slated a three-night release show series for February 2018 at the Monty Hall in Jersey City, New Jersey.