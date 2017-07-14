Schoolboy Q, Syd to Headline Budweiser's Inaugural Budland Fest

ScHoolboy Q, the Internet singer Syd and Odd Future rapper Taco will headline Budweiser's inaugural music and culture festival, Budland, a two-day event scheduled for Friday, July 14th and Saturday, 15th in L.A.

The event will feature artists spanning R&B, hip-hop, dancehall and electronica, along with a fashion market, co-branded merch, food vendors and art installations. Other confirmed performers include Kilo Kish, Taco, Cozy Boys, MixedbyAli, Buddy, Pedro, Roofeeo, Schlohmo, DJDS, D33J, Nick Melons, No Vacancy Inn, Guillaume Berg, Shabbaaaaa and WEDIDIT.

Budland organizers hope to celebrate Los Angeles by showcasing musicians, fashion designers, brands and food vendors who either live in or are originally from the city.

The fest's Friday main stage line-up features Roofeeo, Buddy, Taco, Syd, a TBD DJ and a surprise headline performer. On Saturday, the main stage will feature Cozy Boys, Kilo Kish, Pedro and another surprise headliner.