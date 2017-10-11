Sammy Hagar recruited Toby Keith, Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, Run D.M.C.'s Darryl "D.M.C." McDaniels, Bob Weir, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and Eddie Money for his ongoing, four-day birthday celebration in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The event will be documented with a one-night-only film, Red Til I'm Dead: Sammy Hagar's Rock-N-Roll Birthday Party, screening at select theaters nationwide on Tuesday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m. local time.

Hagar's bandmates in rock supergroup the Circle – former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, drummer Jason Bonham and guitarist Vic Johnson – will also appear in the film alongside Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul and celebrity chef Guy Fieri. Red Til I'm Dead will highlight performances and partying from the event, which launched October 9th and concludes on the 14th at Hagar's nightclub-restaurant Cabo Wabo Cantina. (The singer turns 70 on the 13th.)

"I've been celebrating my birthday in Cabo for almost 30 years, and I couldn't begin to pick a favorite year," Hagar said in a statement. "I've had hundreds of friends who've come down to perform and party. Each year is packed with so many insane collaborations and moments that I'm just happy that the rest of the world can finally get in – and celebrate alongside us as it unfolds on the big screen."

Red Til I'm Dead tickets can be purchased online starting October 27th via the Fathom Events website and participating theater box offices. The Fathom site includes a full list of participating theaters.