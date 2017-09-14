Sam Smith Nearly Quit While Making New Album: 'I Started to Lose Myself'

Sam Smith's new single "Too Good At Goodbyes" may have garnered praise from critics upon its release earlier this month, but the singer revealed in a new interview with Attitude magazine that the lead-up to its release was a tough time.

"There was a period, when making the record, that I was in a really bad place," he told celebrity interviewer Sir Elton John. "I got dumped, which wasn't very nice. Writing music about that kind of thing is normally like therapy for me, but when I got dumped this time 'round I just couldn't write for about two months … My team had to force me to get into the studio, because I almost felt as if I didn't want to do it any more. So, there were moments on there where it got a bit intense and I started to lose myself."

Smith hasn't released new music since his 2015 track "Writing's On the Wall," for Sam Mendes-helmed James Bond flick Spectre.

Of the track, which earned him an Oscar in 2016 for Best Original Song, Smith has mixed feelings; the win led him to deliver a speech in which he erroneously suggested he was the first gay man to win an Oscar.

It turned out that the singer had just watched an interview in which Sir Ian McKellen had made the claim and misspoke when he stepped onto the stage.

"It made me really sad for a few weeks afterwards, I was really upset," he told John. "But my intentions were good. I met Ian afterwards and we had a laugh about it. I'm at peace with it now. Basically, I fucked up. I was so nervous … I'd read Sir Ian McKellen's interview the day before saying that no openly gay man had ever won the Oscar for best actor, and in that moment my brain and my mouth didn't work together. That's nerves for you."

Afterward, Smith signed off from social media, telling his fans at the time: "I'm logging off for a while. Some Martinis shaken not stirred are definitely in order."