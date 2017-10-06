Sam Smith Details New LP 'The Thrill of It All,' 2018 Tour

Sam Smith detailed his second studio album The Thrill of It All, the follow-up to the Best New Artist Grammy-winning singer's 2014 debut LP In the Lonely Hour. The Thrill of It All arrives November 3rd.

The 10-track album features first single "Too Good at Goodbyes" as well as collaborations with unsigned singer YEBBA and producers like Malay, Stargate, Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd and Smith's longtime collaborator Jimmy Napes, who co-wrote Smith's Song of the Year and Record of the Year-winning "Stay With Me."

Smith will bring his new album on the road in 2018 with "The Thrill of It All" North American tour that begins June 18th in Toronto and runs through September 13th in Calgary. Tickets for the 37-date trek go on sale to Smith fans on October 11th before the general on-sale starts October 12th. All tickets purchased online will be accompanied by a free copy of The Thrill of It All. Check out Smith's website for more information.

In addition to detailing his new album and announcing a 2018 North American tour, Smith also shared The Thrill of It All's Timbaland-produced closing track "Pray." The gospel-inspired track, bolstered by a textbook but understated Timbaland beat, finds Smith fronting a choir as he sings about searching for hope in desperate times.

"I lift up my head and the world is on fire / There's dread in my heart and fear in my bones / And I just don't know what to say," Smith sings. "Maybe I'll pray."

Fans who preorder Smith's new album will receive both "Too Good at Goodbyes" and "Pray" as instant downloads. The album's title track, which isn't included on the 10-song track list, and three more non-LP cuts will feature on the U.S. deluxe edition of The Thrill of It All.

Smith will likely perform two songs from his new album when he serves as musical guest on this weekend's Saturday Night Live.

The Thrill of It All Track List

1. "Too Good At Goodbyes"

2. "Say It First"

3. "One Last Song"

4. "Midnight Train"

5. "Burning"

6. "Him"

7. "Baby, You Make Me Crazy"

8. "No Peace" (feat. YEBBA)

9. "Palace"

10. "Pray"

U.S. Deluxe Edition bonus tracks:

"Nothing Left For You"

"The Thrill Of It All"

"Scars"

"One Day At A Time"

Sam Smith Tour Dates

June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

June 19 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 22 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 23 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

June 26 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

June 27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

June 29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

July 3 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

July 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 6 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

July 7 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

July 10 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

July 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

July 13 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

July 14 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

July 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

July 18 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

July 20 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

July 21 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

August 14 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

August 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

August 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

August 18 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

August 21 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

August 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

August 24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

August 28 & 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

August 31 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

September 1 – San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

September 4 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

September 5 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

September 7 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

September 8 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

September 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

September 12 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

September 13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome