RZA Announces New Wu-Tang-Affiliated LP 'The Saga Continues'

RZA shepherded members of the Wu-Tang Clan for a new LP titled Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues. RZA executive produced the album that's "crafted by" his beat-making associate DJ Mathematics. The album comes out October 13th.
The album's first single "People Say" features the Wu's Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck and Masta Killa alongside Method Man's frequent collaborator Redman trading verses over a soul sampled-beat courtesy of Mathematics.
"For years, Math has had the idea of putting together a body of music using modern and legendary equipment such as ASR10 with vocal performances by Wu-Tang Clan members and other prominent MCs," RZA said in a statement. "With The Saga Continues he's created a masterpiece. We at 36 Chambers ALC are honored to work with Mathematics and Wu-Tang Clan to put out a great piece of art."
"People Say" is the second new Wu-Tang track of 2017. Earlier this year, the Clan provided the one-off single "Don't Stop" to the Silicon Valley soundtrack. The group's last full LP – not counting the one-copy-only Once Upon a Time in the Shaolin that ended up in Martin Shkreli's possession – was 2014's A Better Tomorrow.