Ryan Adams on Tom Petty: He 'Inspired Me My Entire Life'

Ryan Adams, a longtime musical disciple of Tom Petty, remembered the singer's artistry and ingenuity in a statement on Tuesday. Petty died on Monday at age 66.

"Tom Petty wrote a song called 'Even the Losers' that I would sneak into an otherwise-deserted bar after school and listen to the jukebox until I could afford it myself," Adams tells Rolling Stone. "His songs, his guitar playing, his style and him just being Tom Petty were things that inspired me my entire life. This world needed him, and he did not disappoint."

"Thank you for the dreams, Tom," Adams adds. "May we never stop dreaming."

Petty was taken to the hospital in the early hours of Monday morning after being found unconscious at his home in Malibu, California. He was pronounced dead later that day.



Adams first paid tribute to Petty on Twitter early Monday morning. "Safe passages to the summerlands, brother," he wrote. "You couldn't have left more dreams here for us. Thank you."

Adams is one of many musicians to pay homage to Petty this week. Paul McCartney wrote on Twitter, "Sending love to Tom Petty and his family at this difficult time." "God bless Tom Petty peace and love to his family I'm sure going to miss you Tom," added Ringo Starr. "Very sad to say goodbye to Tom Petty," noted Peter Gabriel. "He was a kind and generous man, an excellent musician."