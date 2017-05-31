Run the Jewels, Migos, Brian Eno Set for Adult Swim's Singles Series

Run the Jewels, Migos, Brian Eno, Dinosaur Jr., Flying Lotus and Julian Casablanca & the Voidz are among the artists contributing music to Adult Swim's 2017 Singles Series.

In previous years, one exclusive track would drop weekly over the course of one season. This year, for the first time, Adult Swim has lined up a year's worth of talent – 52 artists for 52 weeks – for the 2017 series. Other artists include Shabazz Palaces, Wavves, a collaboration between MF Doom and Jay Electronica, Thundercat, Waka Flocka Flame, Julia Holter, Julian Barwick, DAWN, Big Freedia and dozens more.

The 2017 series kicks off with a stream of producer Zaytoven's "Pose To" featuring Twista, Yung La and the late Bankroll Fresh, who was shot and killed outside an Atlanta recording studio in March 2016:

Adult Swim Singles Series 2017 artists:



Abra

Anna Meredith

Big Freedia

BOSCO

Brian Eno

Code Orange

Colin Stetson

DAWN

Dinosaur Jr.

DOOM ft. Jay Electronica

Downtown Boys

Ducky

Father

Flying Lotus

G Perico

Helado Negro

HXLT

Jacques Greene

Jay IDK

Jlin

JonWayne

Julia Holter

Julian Casablancas + The Voidz

Juliana Barwick

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Kitty

Knxwledge

Lord RAJA

Low End Theory (Daddy Kev, Nobody, The Gaslamp Killer & D-Styles)

Maxo Kream

Migos

Mija

Moor Mother

Nef the Pharaoh

Nick Hook

Oddisee

Pallbearer

Run The Jewels

SAD13 [Sadie Dupuis]

Sevdaliza

Shabazz Palaces

Sleep

Sophie



Spark Master Tape

SuperUnison

Tanya Tagaq

The JuJu Exchange

Thundercat

Tim Hecker

Venetian Snares

Waka Flocka Flame

Washed Out

Wavves

Witch Mountain

Wolves in the Throne Room

YFN Lucci

Your Old Droog

Zaytoven ft. Yung La, Bankroll Fresh, and Twista

Zeal & Ardor

Zola Jesus