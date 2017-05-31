Run the Jewels, Migos, Brian Eno Set for Adult Swim's Singles Series

Run the Jewels, Migos, Brian Eno, Dinosaur Jr., Flying Lotus and Julian Casablanca & the Voidz are among the artists contributing music to Adult Swim's 2017 Singles Series.
In previous years, one exclusive track would drop weekly over the course of one season. This year, for the first time, Adult Swim has lined up a year's worth of talent – 52 artists for 52 weeks – for the 2017 series. Other artists include Shabazz Palaces, Wavves, a collaboration between MF Doom and Jay Electronica, Thundercat, Waka Flocka Flame, Julia Holter, Julian Barwick, DAWN, Big Freedia and dozens more.
The 2017 series kicks off with a stream of producer Zaytoven's "Pose To" featuring Twista, Yung La and the late Bankroll Fresh, who was shot and killed outside an Atlanta recording studio in March 2016:
Adult Swim Singles Series 2017 artists:
Abra
Anna Meredith
Big Freedia
BOSCO
Brian Eno
Code Orange
Colin Stetson
DAWN
Dinosaur Jr.
DOOM ft. Jay Electronica
Downtown Boys
Ducky
Father
Flying Lotus
G Perico
Helado Negro
HXLT
Jacques Greene
Jay IDK
Jlin
JonWayne
Julia Holter
Julian Casablancas + The Voidz
Juliana Barwick
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Kitty
Knxwledge
Lord RAJA
Low End Theory (Daddy Kev, Nobody, The Gaslamp Killer & D-Styles)
Maxo Kream
Migos
Mija
Moor Mother
Nef the Pharaoh
Nick Hook
Oddisee
Pallbearer
Run The Jewels
SAD13 [Sadie Dupuis]
Sevdaliza
Shabazz Palaces
Sleep
Sophie
Spark Master Tape
SuperUnison
Tanya Tagaq
The JuJu Exchange
Thundercat
Tim Hecker
Venetian Snares
Waka Flocka Flame
Washed Out
Wavves
Witch Mountain
Wolves in the Throne Room
YFN Lucci
Your Old Droog
Zaytoven ft. Yung La, Bankroll Fresh, and Twista
Zeal & Ardor
Zola Jesus