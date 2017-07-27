Rolling Stone Taps Run the Jewels for Lollapalooza Day Party

Rolling Stone will host its seventh Lollapalooza day party, Rolling Stone: Live Chicago, featuring performances from Run the Jewels, Chicago MC – and Chance the Rapper's brother – Taylor Bennett and British musician Bishop Briggs, with a DJ set from Foster the People's Mark Foster. The event, presented by vitaminwater, will take place August 5th at Studio Paris in Chicago between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. CT. Complimentary cocktails will be provided by Hornitos and beer by Miller Lite at this private event.

Run the Jewels, who will perform at Lollapalooza at 6:45 p.m. August 4th, have been on a tear since releasing their self-titled debut in 2013. The unlikely pair came together in 2012 when El-P was tapped to produce Killer Mike's 2012 solo album R.A.P. Music. After lengthy careers as underground hip-hop favorites, they began to reach a wider audience as Run the Jewels with a brash mix of unparalleled lyricism, lefty politics, stoner wit and plenty of hedonism. Run the Jewels released their most recent album, Run the Jewels 3, last year and have spent much of 2017 touring the world in support of the record.

"When you listen to this shit, it's like, 'Yes, these guys are in the room together,'" El-P told Rolling Stone of Run the Jewels' chemistry. "That's the lifeblood of what I love about rap music to begin with: that badass interplay."



Foster: Joseph Okpako/Getty

While Chance the Rapper continues to garner global acclaim – he'll headline Lolla August 5th at 8:30 p.m. – Taylor Bennett has not been sulking in his brother's shadow. The Chicago native is carving out his own place in hip-hop, releasing his sample-free debut album, Broad Shoulders, in 2015 and sharing his latest mixtape, Restoration of an American Idol, in February.



As for Bishop Briggs, the budding pop star continues to build momentum after scoring an alternative hit in 2016 with her fiery single "River." Born Sarah McLaughlin, Bishop Briggs was named one of Rolling Stone's 10 New Artists You Need to Know in October 2016 and also scored a spot on our breakdown of the 15 Best Things We Saw at Coachella's Weekend Two. Bishop Briggs will perform at Lollapalooza August 4th at 5:15 p.m.

